Bristol City are among the clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Reading’s out of contract midfielder Andy Rinomhota this summer, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be keen to strengthen his squad where possible after an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign at Ashton Gate.

Movement has already been made on the transfer front by the Robins with Mark Sykes coming in from Oxford United.

Now, it has been claimed Reading’s Rinomhota is also on the radar.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are among the sides to have declared their interest in signing the 25-year-old midfielder this summer. His deal with Reading is nearing expiry and it is said ‘a number of clubs’ are keeping tabs on his situation.

Pearson is keen to add a defensive midfielder to his ranks and while talks haven’t taken place yet, movement could be made on that front before May comes to an end.

Weakening a rival…

Rinomhota has proven to be an important player for Reading since making his way through the youth ranks.

He arrived back in April 2015 from non-league side AFC Porchester and has gone on to play 139 times for the club since. In the process, he has chipped in with four goals and seven assists, operating as either a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

The Leeds-born midfielder boasts a well-rounded game. He is strong on the ball and isn’t afraid to get stuck in either, boasting strong physical traits and a versatility that has proven valuable to Reading this season.

It would certainly be a blow to the Royals if he was to leave, especially to a fellow Championship side, but it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.