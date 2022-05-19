Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he wouldn’t stand in the way of Charlton Athletic-linked Michael Beale if he wanted to leave.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Johnnie Jackson.

Beale, 41, has emerged as a contender for the vacant position, as reported by London News Online.

He was also in the frame last November following Nigel Adkins’ departure from The Valley.

Gerrard has said, as per a report by Birmingham Live:

“I’ll never stand in anyone’s way who doesn’t want to be a part of this journey, that’s for sure. That goes for staff or players.

“It’s no surprise that he’s linked with another club, I think that’s been the case since I’ve known Mick. He’s very highly thought of in the world of football, so I’m not surprised. It’s not the first time that’s been asked. In terms of what he’s thinking, I’m sure that’s a question for him.”

Charlton Athletic candidate

Beale worked in the academies at Chelsea and Liverpool before moving to Brazil to take up the assistant manager role at Sao Paulo.

He spent a year in South America before heading back to Anfield for a brief stint before linking up with Gerrard at Rangers.

The promising coach then followed the former England star to Aston Villa last season and remains in that post today.

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard’s decision to part company with Jackson earlier this month certainly raised eyebrows among their fan base.

He is now under pressure to pick the right candidate and is being patent in his hunt for a successor. Beale has never been a manager before so there would be an element of risk involved if the Addicks were able to lure him away from Villa Park.

Jackson has since moved on from his dismisal and is now the manager of AFC Wimbledon as the Dons look to gain an immediate promotion back from League Two next term.