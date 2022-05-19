Released Bournemouth man Brennan Camp is wanted on a permanent basis by Eastleigh, as per a report by the Dorset Echo.

The defender has revealed that he will be leaving the promoted Championship side this summer.

Camp, 21, will now become a free agent and will have to weigh up his next move.

He spent the second-half of this past season on loan with Eastleigh and the Dorset Echo say the non-league side’s boss Lee Bradbury is keen to snap him up.

Bournemouth make tough decision

Camp joined Bournemouth back in 2007 and rose up through the academy of the Dorset club.

He was handed his first professional contract by the Cherries in 2019 and made his first-team debut in this past campaign in the Carabao Cup.

The youngster then played for Scott Parker’s side in their FA Cup clash against Yeovil Town back in January.

Camp has been loaned out to Portland United, Poole Town, Dorchester Town and Weymouth over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

The Scotland youth international then linked up with Eastleigh in February to get some game time and went on to play 15 times for the Spitfires in the league.

Bournemouth are gearing up for life back in the top flight and are yet to officially publish their retained list. Parker’s side have made the tough decision to let Camp leave and he has a big decision to make on what direction he wants his career to take now.