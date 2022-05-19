Fulham goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has returned to the club from his loan at Stockport County, as announced by the National League champions.

Fulham gave the youngster the green light to make the temporary move up north back in February.

Ashby-Hammond, 21, has helped the Hatters win promotion back to the Football League following an 11-year absence.

He was used as back-up by the North West club behind Ben Hincliffe but played a couple of cup matches for Dave Challinor’s side.

What next for Ashby-Hammond at Fulham?

Fulham have a decision to make on what to do next with Ashby-Hammond following their Championship title win.

His chances of breaking into their first-team in the Premier League are extremely slim so another loan move away for next season wouldn’t be a bad move.

The England youth international will have picked up some useful experience during his time at Edgeley Park but needs to be a first choice ‘keeper somewhere else in the next campaign to further boost his development.

Ashby-Hammond has been on the books at Fulham for his whole career to date, albeit with a brief spell away at Liverpool a couple of years ago before he returned to Craven Cottage.

He has risen up through the academy of the London coutfit and has been a regular for them at various youth levels. However, he is still waiting on his senior debut.

The stopper is under contract with Marco Silva’s side until the summer of 2025.