AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage are both interested in Brentford’s young midfielder Roy Syla, a report from Football League World has claimed.

AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage will both be playing League Two football next season.

While the Dons have dropped down from League One, Steve Evans’ side managed to stave off relegation to the National League with a 21st place finish in the 2021/22 campaign. Now, it has been claimed both sides have identified Brentford youngster Syla as a transfer target.

Football League World states that the 21-year-old has been a long-term target for Stevenage, watching him closely over the season, with AFC Wimbledon now joining the pursuit.

Syla put pen to paper with Brentford’s B team following his departure from Barnet last summer.

His current deal only runs through until the end of this season, though the Bees do hold the option of a further 12 months if they wish to keep him on board for a little longer yet.

Football League World’s report fails to mention whether AFC Wimbledon or Stevenage are interested in a permanent or temporary deal for Syla, so it remains to be seen if further detail emerges in over the coming weeks and months.

A shrewd addition?

Former Barnet youngster Syla is still waiting on his competitive debut in senior football.

He has represented Albania at U17, U19, U20 and U21 level, making his debut for the latter in March of this year.

Signing players leaving top academies can be a shrewd recruitment method for clubs lower down the Football League ladder, but it remains to be seen if AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage’s links with Syla develop into anything more serious.