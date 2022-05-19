Former Charlton Athletic manager Alan Curbishley believes Johnnie Jackson ‘deserved more time’ in charge of the Addicks.

Jackson replaced Nigel Adkins midway through last season. He initially took charge on a temporary basis but landed the permanent job after impressing in his opening weeks at the helm.

Taking over when the club was struggling near the foot of the table, Jackson eventually steered Charlton to a 13th place finish in League One.

But Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard made the surprising decision to part ways with Jackson following the end of the season – Charlton are still on the hunt for a new manager whilst Jackson has taken on the AFC Wimbledon job.

And speaking in a recent interview with OLBG, Curbishley had this to say on Jackson’s sacking:

“I think he deserved more time when you consider where the club where when he took over. They looked like they would be in a relegation battle, and he had a fantastic run as caretaker manager.

“He then got the job and went on a bad run, but he had all of his centre forwards injured.

“All of them were injured which made them go on a poor run, but they turned it around towards the end of the season.

“It was a hard call on him, and I know he’ll be very disappointed that it’s ended, but he’s gone and done the right thing by getting back in straight away.”

AFC Wimbledon suffered relegation from League One last season. Its the club’s first relegation since their reformation in 2002 and Jackson has a huge, but exciting, job on his hands in getting the club back in the third tier.

“I know AFC Wimbledon have been relegated and looking to bounce straight back, but as a young manager when you lose a job it’s vital you get back in as soon as possible,” Curbishley continued.

“There’s a stat that 60% of first-time managers never get another job as a manager.

“So, he’s got his first job at Charlton then jumped straight back in which is something that you have to do. I’m sure they’ll be looking at promotion, but for him getting back in is the biggest thing.”