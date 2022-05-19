Exeter City could let George Ray leave this summer, as detailed in a report by Devon Live.

Exeter City may well cut ties with the defender following the end of the season.

Ray, 28, still has another year left on his contract with Matt Taylor’s side.

However, he was shipped out on loan to Leyton Orient for the second-half of the past campaign.

Exeter City to show centre-back the door?

Exeter City swooped to sign the centre-back last summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Ray made 23 appearances for the Grecians during the first-half of last term but was given the green light to depart on a temporary basis during the January transfer window.

He then played nine times for Orient but has now seen his stay with the London club expire.

The Warrington-born man started his career at Crewe Alexandra and rose up through the academy of the Cheshire club before going on to play 152 times for their first-team.

He left the Railwaymen for the first time in 2019 and had a two-year spell at Tranmere Rovers before making the move down south.

Exeter City are gearing up for life in League One next season following their promotion and have some big decisions to make regarding some players in their squad.

Ray provides decent back-up to their ranks but if they can’t guarantee him regular football then an exit would suit all parties involved over the next couple of months.