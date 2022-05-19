Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara, but the Pilgrims’ director of football Neil Dewsnip has played down the chances of selling to a League One rival.

Dewsnip’s words deal an early blow to Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer hopes, but with so much time left in the summer, it isn’t much of a big deal for the Owls.

There’s plenty of time for Sheffield Wednesday to identify a suitable alternative, and one man they should turn their attention to is Tyreeq Bakinson.

On the move this summer?

It emerged from Bristol Live on Thursday morning that Bakinson was one of four players Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be allowing to leave this summer, so there will likely be plenty of interest in his services.

Bakinson has been on loan with Ipswich Town and the Tractor Boys hold the option to make the deal permanent, but a decision hasn’t been made just yet. That means Sheffield Wednesday could have to move quickly for Bakinson if they want to snap him in.

A good fit for Wednesday?

The 23-year-old Londoner operates either as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder.

His well-rounded game allows him to impress in both too, boasting solid defensive attributes as well as a composure on the ball and a passing range that shows why he has made over 50 senior appearances for Bristol City since joining in August 2017.

Sheffield Wednesday already have some decent options in the middle of the park.

However, with Massimo Luongo out of contract and Dennis Adeniran struggling with injuries since his arrival, it could be smart to bring in another option, and Bakinson would be a good player to target.