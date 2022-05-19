It has been confirmed that Sunderland star Nathan Broadhead has earned a call-up to the Wales squad for the first time just before the Nations League and crucial World Cup play-offs.

Since joining on loan from Premier League side Everton, Broadhead has been a hit amongst Sunderland fans, making 26 appearances and finding the net 13 times to help bolster the Black Cats’ promotion bid.

Despite injury troubles disrupting his time in the North East, the 24-year-old has proven himself to be a tenacious attacker with a clinical eye for goal that has been crucial since joining Sunderland in August.

The Bangor-born forward joined Everton at the age of just 10. He was previously heralded as the next big thing for Welsh football during a period of rising success for the Dragons.

Despite not quite living up to his potential as a youngster, Broadhead has developed into a hardworking and consistent goal-scorer who could become a crucial player next season for an Everton side struggling for goals during the current campaign.

Broadhead appears to be the only surprise name in the Wales squad with players such as Kieffer Moore and Danny Ward returning after lengthy absences due to injury.

A great achievement

Having earned himself a place in Rob Page’s 27-man squad, Broadhead will surely want to nail down a place in a starting XI full of young talent determined to prove themselves at international level.

The 24-year-old’s eye for goal and technical ability could complement Moore’s target man style well, possibly playing up front together.

Broadhead will be joining a squad full of younger players that have yet to reach their potential, meaning that there could be plenty of game time available to him to help improve his craft on the international stage.

After proving himself at club level, Broadhead will be determined to showcase his goal-scoring ability in the crucial fixtures that are currently lined up for Wales.