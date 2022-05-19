Luton Town and Preston North End are both interested in signing Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

Luton Town recruited Ingram on an emergency loan deal at the end of the season, bringing him in amid their goalkeeping injury woes.

In his emergency stint at Kenilworth Road, the ‘keeper played four times including in both play-off semi-final legs against Huddersfield Town as the Hatters saw their Premier League hopes dashed by the Terriers.

Now though, their focus turns to the summer transfer window, and as per Football Insider, Luton Town want Ingram back.

It is claimed that the Hatters are set to battle fellow Championship side Preston North End this summer.

The report goes on to say that Hull City are keen to keep Ingram though, so it awaits to be seen if the interest from the Hatters and the Lilwyhites develops into anything further as the transfer window rumbles on.

A problem area for both clubs

Injury and the failure to sign a new ‘keeper after Simon Sluga’s departure has impacted Luton Town over the second half of the season.

Nathan Jones and co will surely want to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer, with James Shea and Harry Isted the only senior shot-stoppers on the books at Kenilworth Road.

As for Preston North End, popular loan man Daniel Iversen is returning to parent club Leicester City after another strong spell at Deepdale, so they will need a new number one ahead of the 2022/23 campaign too.

The Dane has been linked with Middlesbrough too, so if the Lilywhites decide they want to bring Iversen back again, they could have a scrap on their hands for his services.