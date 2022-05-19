Lincoln City have announced the departure of star striker John Marquis following the expiry of his contract.

The Imps finished in 17th place of the League One table, securing another season in the third tier.

Marquis joined Lincoln City half way through the season after making 19 appearances for Portsmouth, netting four goals. From January, the 30-year-old featured in 20 games for his new side, scoring on five occasions.

With his contract only being on a short-term basis, the striker saw his deal expire this summer, and reports have linked him with a move to Charlton Athletic in recent weeks.

With the news now out, here we look at 3 strikers Lincoln City should target to replace Marquis…

Freddie Ladapo – Rotherham United

After three seasons at the club, Ladapo was released by the Millers this week following a rollercoaster of a campaign. In January, the 29-year-old handed in a transfer request, but never got his preferred move.

Since then, he received bags of criticism for his performances, and was left out of Rotherham United’s last three games of the season, in which they didn’t lose any to gain automatic promotion.

Ladapo scored 41 goals in 123 appearances for the Yorkshire side, so there’s no doubt he knows where the net is, however, his attitude may be a problem.

Tom Eaves – Hull City

Another player who was released by his club this week. Eaves’ three-year stay at the Tigers has come to an end after netting 18 goals in 108 appearances.

Although he wasn’t a natural goal scorer, the 30-year-old was a fan favourite at Hull City, with many sad to see him depart.

Some higher-end clubs may target Eaves this summer, but the fact that the Imps could promise him regular game time could play a massive part if they are to target him.

Kion Etete – Tottenham Hotspur

A younger option is next on the list, with Spurs’ Etete potentially available on a loan deal next season. The 20-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Cheltenham Town, scoring and assisting thrice in 13 appearances.

But, Millwall and Portsmouth are reportedly interested in a deal for the towering striker, meaning the player could be tempted with a move further down south.