Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen says that the club will continue to monitor Hayden Carter’s situation at Blackburn Rovers, with the south coast club keen on bringing the 22-year-old back this summer.

Carter, 22, joined Portsmouth on loan from Blackburn Rovers back in January. The defender went on to feature 22 times in League One for Pompey, scoring once and proving to be an important player for Danny Cowley’s side.

Reports have since tipped Portsmouth to make a move for Carter once again this summer. But speaking to BBC reporter Andrew Moon, Cullen says that a permanent swoop could be unlikely.

He said:

“We’ll continue to monitor that one and if there’s any chance of us having him back then we’d love to have him… if we could do a permanent fantastic but I think that’s relatively unlikely given Blackburn’s plans for him.”

Blackburn are heading towards a summer of change. The club are without a manager and in the process of finding Tony Mowbray’s successor, with several key players also either out of contract next month or looking set to leave.

Carter is certainly a player with potential and his impressive stint with Pompey will give the next Blackburn boss a difficult decision to make.

Pompey planning for the future…

Pompey have made some terrible signings in previous seasons. Now though, the club looks to have learned their lesson and they look to be buying more for the future, whilst utilising the loan and free markets effectively.

Cowley has given fans newfound optimism ahead of the 2022/23 season and a top-six finish will once again be the aim. But the club are in need of several new signings to make that happen – a return for Carter either on loan or permanently would be a shrewd move.