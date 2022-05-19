Portsmouth’s links with a move for midfielder Matt Butcher have been cooled in a report from The News, with Danny Cowley said to be focusing on other priorities.

Portsmouth have been mentioned as admirers of the Denmead-born midfielder, who will be leaving Accrington Stanley this summer.

Now, speculation over a potential move to Fratton Park for Butcher has been cooled by The News.

It is said that Portsmouth boss Cowley’s priorities lay elsewhere at the moment, and a chase for the out of contract midfielder is ‘increasingly unlikely’.

Pompey aren’t the only ones keen though, so it seems plenty of options are still on the table for Butcher. Bradford City, Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Motherwell and St. Mirren are all credited with interest in The News’ report too.

An important summer for Cowley

After seeing a promotion push fail to materialise over the 2021/22 campaign, Portsmouth will be determined to mount a serious charge for the play-offs next time around.

That means the summer will be of the utmost importance for Cowley and co. League One is getting stronger with every passing year, so Portsmouth will have to be smart and shrewd in the market to strengthen where possible to ensure they don’t get left behind.

Signing players with League One pedigree like Butcher is a good way to go, but Cowley has already discussed how he will be casting his net far and wide in the search for new players.

Upon the end of the season, the Portsmouth boss spoke of how he has been ramping up his scouting missions to non-league clubs in search of players that can make the step up. That method has worked well for the likes of Peterborough United in the past, so it will be hoped that it can bear fruit for Pompey as well this summer.