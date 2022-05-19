Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen says the club are well underway with their summer transfer plans.

Portsmouth finished the 2021/22 League One season in 10th place. It was a commendable season from Danny Cowley’s side, who looked more and more solid as the season played out.

With the summer transfer window now just around the corner, Cullen has told BBC reporter Andrew Moon that the club are cracking on with their transfer plans for this summer, saying:

“The transfer window will open on 10th June, that doesn’t mean business doesn’t start until then we’re well underway talking to other clubs and out of contract players

“That’s going on but we’re obviously in discussion with some of our players and that’s a process we can expedite quicker… that’s why you’ve seeing some options exercised and hopefully some more good news to come over the next week or so.”

Portsmouth ave been linked with a handful of players so far this month. Names like Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins has been mentioned as well as the likes of Accrington Stanley’s out of contract midfielder Matt Butcher amongst others.

The summer ahead…

Portsmouth look to be gearing up for a really positive 2022/23 season. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction at the moment, with the club’s transfer business looking shrewd and fans having some fresh optimism for the future.

But there’s plenty of work that needs doing in the transfer window if Portsmouth are to become challengers next season – the club were relatively tight in defence and prolific in attack, but they often lacked a bit of depth and quality.

Cowley needs to bolster his side in the necessary areas to ensure Portsmouth have enough about them to last the campaign next time round, and fans will be pleased to hear that he club are taking no time in finding their next summer recruits.