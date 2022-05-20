Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final on Saturday afternoon.

A place in the Championship is up for grabs for the winner and both sides are more than capable of emerging victorious.

Alex Neil’s Sunderland are re-energised and hard to beat, with their current run of 15 unbeaten only backing that up.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers are, at times, one of the most difficult teams to play though and their style can make it incredibly frustrating for the opposition.

Sunderland team news

Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) remains a long-term absentee, but in a surprise update, Neil has revealed he has a fully fit squad heading into the play-off final.

He revealed on Thursday that Carl Winchester is fit again after a groin injury while Leon Dajaku is back in training after illness. His statement also leaves fans assuming that popular attacker Nathan Broadhead will be fit to play in a welcome boost for the Black Cats.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Gooch

Wright

Batth

Cirkin

Evans

O’Nien

Roberts

Pritchard

Broadhead

Stewart

No room for error

It’s been four years since Sunderland’s relegation into the third tier and the Black Cats have now had two play-off attempts to get back up.

This being their third, they couldn’t really be in better hands.

Neil has never lost a play-off game as a boss and he has experience in these scenarios as his guidance saw Norwich City promoted to the Premier League back in 2015 as the second-youngest manager in the Football League.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon and will be shown on Sky Sports.