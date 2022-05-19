Derby County are to play League One football next season following their last place finish in the Championship.

The point deduction didn’t help the Rams at all, being relegated from the second tier two weeks before the season end.

Despite the difficulties, Wayne Rooney did an incredible job, keeping his side fighting until the very end of the campaign, whilst having to use young players in large parts.

Ahead of the new season, a big transfer window could be ahead, with Derby County needing to add a flurry of players to their squad in order to challenge for promotion back to the Championship.

One player they should look at is departing Hull City midfielder Richard Smallwood.

Can a deal be done?

The Tigers released their retained list this week, with them confirming that the 31-year-old will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract.

The news may have come as a surprise to some. Smallwood made 42 league appearances for Hull City this season, playing a massive part in their survival. But, it looks as though the new owners are gearing up for a hectic transfer window, meaning that departures had to happen.

74 appearances in two years at the club was enough for the midfielder to earn heaps of praise, but now he finds himself looking for a new club.

Derby County should look at wrapping up a deal for Smallwood on a free transfer, with Krystian Bielik being urged to leave the Rams this season.

The move would obviously depend on Derby’s takeover status – Chris Kirchner is still awaiting final confirmation of his takeover going through but there still seems be a sense of optimism around the deal.

Should there be a chance of a deal for Smallwood going through, then the Rams would have an experienced player on their hands.

The former Blackburn Rovers man would be a great replacement for Bielik, with them both being similar style players, and he’s also an experienced League One name.