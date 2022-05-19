Bradford City boss Mark Hughes will be in the market for reinforcements this summer, and one player linked with the Bantams is Barnsley’s George Miller.

Bradford City, Exeter City and Stockport County have all been credited with interest in the out of contract striker.

However, it could be wise for Hughes and the Bantams to consider some alternative options just in case. Here, we look at three transfer alternatives the club should take a look at…

Mitch Megginson – Cove Rangers

Former Aberdeen striker Megginson has spent the vast majority of his career playing in Scotland’s lower divisions, and over the past six years he has been a prolific scorer for Cove Rangers, leading their charge up the divisions.

This campaign was no different, netting 24 goals and providing 14 assists on the way to the Scottish League One title.

He could be an intriguing option for the Bantams to consider after yet another prolific season in front of goal.

Paul McCallum – Dagenham and Redbridge

McCallum has long been one of the National League’s most prolific strikers.

He has managed 81 goals in 167 appearances in England’s fifth-tier and this season, he scored 18 in 36 for Dagenham and Redbridge. The former West Ham United youngster has experience of League Two football as well, netting 21 times in 69 outings in the division during spells on the books with AFC Wimbledon, Aldershot Town, Torquay United, Portsmouth (all on loan) and Leyton Orient.

Ryan Seager – Hungerford Town

Seager is a player Hughes will know from his time at Southampton, though the Yeovil-born striker didn’t make a first-team appearance under the now Bradford City boss.

The 26-year-old struggled for form after his departure from the Saints but he has flourished with National League South side Hungerford Town. He scored 14 goals in 19 outings during the 2020/21 campaign before it was declared null and void, following that up with 27 in 40 games this season. He could be a shrewd acquisition with his contract expiring this summer (Transfermarkt).