Wigan Athletic look to be gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer window, ahead of their return to the Championship.

Leam Richardson and Wigan Athletic defied all odds last season, by putting in a formidable showing in League One to claim the title.

Their achievement may have gone under the radar somewhat, but those who follow the Football League know just how incredible an achievement it is.

Heading into the summer transfer window, the Latics have been linked with a number of potential new signings already, the most exiting of which is Sam Morsy.

The midfielder left Wigan for Middlesbrough in 2020 before signing for Ipswich Town last summer. But reports have tipped Wigan to possibly return for the 30-year-old this summer.

Elsewhere, Wigan are one of a number of teams said to be taking a look at Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory, who scored 17 goals in 38 League One appearances for the Owls in the season just concluded.

And the Latics have also been mentioned in the race for departing Oxford United man Alex Rodriguez, alongside a number of League One clubs:

Alex Rodriguez is leaving Oxford on a free transfer and is wanted by Sunderland, Wigan, Burton, Lincoln and Portsmouth. — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 13, 2022

Lastly, Wigan have actually made their first signing of this summer, bringing in Torquay United goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott.

There looks to be a lot going on at Wigan Athletic right now. The club has endured a turbulent few years but they look to have some really solid foundations to start building upon now, and fans should be optimistic ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season.

To beat the drop though, Richardson will need to make a few keen signings in the summer transfer window.