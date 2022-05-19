Nottingham Forest will have to pay £1m to Aberdeen as part of their 2020 deal to sign Scott McKenna if they win promotion to the Premier League later this month.

Nottingham Forest are now only one game away from a long-awaited return to top-flight football.

Only Huddersfield Town stand between Cooper’s men and the Premier League, and if the City Ground outfit are victorious on May 29th, Aberdeen Live has revealed that they will be forced to fork out £1m.

It is said that Nottingham Forest will have to pay £1m to Aberdeen as part of their deal to sign Scottish star McKenna back in 2020 if they earn promotion to the Premier League.

The add-on would take the deal closer to £4m after Nottingham Forest forked out around £3m to prize him away from Pittodrie almost two years ago now.

Money well spent

It’s safe to say that the cash splashed on bringing McKenna to Nottinghamshire has been well spent.

The towering Scottish centre-back has become a firm favourite at the City Ground, proving to be a key figure in Cooper’s back three over the course of their surge back up the Championship table and journey to the play-off final.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has played 50 times this season. In the process, he has chipped in with two goals and three assists while helping keep an impressive 18 clean sheets too.

He has now played 74 times for Nottingham Forest since his arrival and it seems as though he will be a mainstay in the side for many years to come too. McKenna’s performances have been a level above this season and it will be hoped that he can continue to develop in the Premier League if Forest can make it past Huddersfield Town.