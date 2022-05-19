Watford have signed Scott Holding from Stockport County after Sunderland decided against signing him, as announced by their official club website.

The Hornets have landed the youngster on a two-year contract, with an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Holding, 18, had a trial at Sunderland a couple of months ago, as detailed in a report by the Sunderland Echo.

However, the Black Cats decided not to offer him a deal and he has now moved to Hertfordshire for a new chapter in his career.

No Sunderland move

Sunderland took a look at Holding with a view to a potential move to their U23s and he played for their development squad in a fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

Holding was on the books of the academy at Manchester United before switching to Stockport County.

He has since risen up through the ranks with the Hatters and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past couple of years.

The centre-back was the captain of their academy side and also had a loan spell away at Ashton United last year to get some experience under his belt.

Stockport County handed him his first professional contract this past season and he made his senior debut in an FA Trophy clash against against Larkhall Athletic.

Dave Challinor’s side are preparing for life back in the Football League after an 11-year absence but have now lost Holding to relegated Premier League outfit Watford.