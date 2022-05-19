Departing Harrogate Town man Ryan Fallowfield is being looked at by a number of League Two clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, The72 has been informed.

Fallowfield, 26, is set to leave Harrogate Town upon the expiry of his contract next month. The club’s decision to let him go has received mixed reviews from supporters, with Fallowfield something of a favourite at the club.

Now though, The72 has been informed that a number of League Two clubs are looking at the right-back, including Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient and Walsall.

Speaking about the club’s decision to let Fallowfield go, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver old Harrogate Advertiser:

“He’s been a massive part of our journey and we can’t thank him enough for the role he has played in two promotions, but we can’t keep everybody for 10 years. Sometimes players need freshening up, and sometimes a club does too.”

Fallowfield was let go by Hull City as a youngster. He worked his way through the non-league to eventually find himself with Harrogate Town, whom he helped claim promotion from both the National League North and the National League.

He’s racked up well over 100 appearances for the club and could have an exciting summer move on the cards, with some top end League Two clubs looking at the Englishman.

He proved himself to be a really confident League Two player last season and it’s unsurprising to see these clubs lining up for his signature.