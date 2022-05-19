Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is free to leave this summer, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are willing to cut ties with the Londoner in the upcoming transfer window.

Bakinson, 23, spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Ipswich Town in League One.

Bristol Live claim the Tractor Boys have an option to make his move to Portman Road permanent but it remains to be seen whether they will exercise it.

Ipswich Town have decision to make

Ipswich Town swooped to sign him in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their options in midfield.

Bakinson went on to make 17 appearances for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions and chipped in with a couple of goals.

Kieran McKenna’s side need to decide whether they want to lure him back or let him go elsewhere. He is a decent age, has the potential to develop in the future and already knows the club now.

He started his career at Luton Town and went on to play six first-team games for the Hatters as a youngster before Bristol City moved to land him in 2017.

Bakinson had loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle before breaking into the Robins’ side during the 2020/21 season.

He played 39 times in all competitions that year but has since fallen out of favour under Nigel Pearson and his current employers are willing to let him leave over the next couple of months.