Rotherham United striker Michael Smith has a couple of offers from other clubs, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Rotherham United are facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker this summer.

Smith, 30, sees his contract expire at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Wales Online claim Cardiff City are not out of the running to sign him at this moment in time but he does have other unnamed suitors.

Rotherham United sweating over Smith’s future

Rotherham United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One and will be desperate to keep hold of Smith.

Paul Warne’s side swooped to sign the experienced attacker back in 2018 and he has been a great servant to the Yorkshire club since then.

He has made 210 appearances for the Millers in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 60 goals and 21 assists.

The North East-born man has helped them gain promotion from the third tier three times now and also played a key role in their Papa John’s Trophy win last month.

Prior to his switch to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Smith had previously played for the likes of Darlington, Workington, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth and Bury.

Rotherham United announced on their retained list earlier this week that they are in talks with him over a potential contract extension but it appears they face competition for his signature.