Coventry City finished 12th in the 2021/22 Championship table, after a hugely impressive season from Mark Robins’ side.

Few expected Coventry City to claim a top half finish in the Championship season just concluded. It could’ve been more as well, with the Sky Blues having been in and around the top-six for the opening weeks of the season.

Their form became inconsistent at times however, leaving them in the mid-table position. But fans and Robins will no doubt be full of optimism ahead of the 2022/23 season, and hopeful of another keen summer in the transfer market too.

And one name linked with a move to Coventry City is Lesley Duru.

The Fulham man has been on trial with Coventry City recently, and helped the club’s U23 side claim the Professional Development League Two title.

CoventryLive’s Andy Turner now says that Duru is closing in on earning a contract with the Sky Blues.

Elsewhere, Coventry have been linked alongside Derby County and Cardiff City in the pursuit of Baba Fernandes.

The 22-year-old is leaving Nottingham Forest next month and reports quickly emerged linking him with a number of Championship clubs, including Coventry.

Lastly, Sky Blues striker Viktor Gyokeres has addressed is future at the club. Fulham have been linked with a move for the Swede, who scored 17 goals in 45 Championship outings for Coventry City last season, but Gyokeres says he isn’t thinking about the speculation right now.

He told European outlet SPORTbladet:

“I know that there is a lot of interest and it is fun and proof that I did well. But that’s not something I’m focusing on.

“I feel very good here in Coventry and come from a good season. But of course, you want to play as high up as possible in the best leagues.”

There’s a lot going on at Coventry at the moment. Robins looks keen to continue his side’s shrewd activity in the transfer market with links to Duru and Fernandes, and fans should be hopeful of seeing some fresh faces come through the door this summer.