Released Preston North End goalkeeper Matthew Hudson says he has spoken to a couple of clubs.

Preston North End have decided not to hand him a contract extension following the end of this past season.

Hudson, 23, will officially become a free agent when his deal expires at the end of next month.

He has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

The stopper has said, as per a report by the Lancashire Post:

“There has been a bit of interest, a couple of clubs have spoken to me. It’s early days, there’s not a lot happening. I’ll keep fit in the summer and hit the ground running.”

Life after Preston North End

Hudson has risen up through the academy at Preston North End and has been a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels over the years.

His first involvement with the first-team came back in 2015 and he was on the bench behind Jordan Pickford in an FA Cup clash against Sheffield United.

The Southport-born ‘keeper then made his senior debut at the age of just 17 in a Championship fixture against Leeds United.

That turned out to be his only game for the Lilywhites but he has picked up experience out on loan at Bamber Bridge and Bury.

Hudson is now available to clubs who need a goalkeeper for the next campaign. He could prove to be a decent addition for a lower end Football League side as he is a useful age and has the potential to develop in the future.

Preston North End used Daniel Iverson as their number one this past term but he has now returned to his parent club Leicester City.