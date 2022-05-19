Nottingham Forest’s full focus will be on their upcoming play-off final against Huddersfield Town, but a potential transfer window in the Premier League may well be on the club’s mind already.

Nottingham Forest saw off Sheffield United in dramatic fashion earlier this week.

The victory sets up a winner-takes-all clash with Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium this weekend, and neither side will be getting ahead of themselves despite the exciting prospect of a return to the Premier League.

However, IF Nottingham Forest emerge victorious over the Terriers, one man Steve Cooper needs to have on his radar is Morgan Gibbs-White.

If the stars align…

There will be some factors that would need to swing in Nottingham Forest’s favour, but if the stars align, Gibbs-White could be the perfect target.

Obviously, the key condition this would surely ride on is whether or not Nottingham Forest can win promotion to the Premier League. Gibbs-White has shown he is a level above the Championship and surely warrants top-flight action next season.

It remains to be seen if Gibbs-White figures in Bruno Lage’s plans back at parent club Wolves this summer too. His spell at Sheffield United will have surely boosted his chances of a senior breakthrough.

That being said though, Lage has his side so structured and organised, so a player that flourishes when given freedom to express their flair like Gibbs-White may not fit in back at Molineux.

A familiar face

Gibbs-White and Forest boss Cooper are familiar with one another too, having worked together in the England youth set-up.

That means Cooper would know how to get the best out of the talented attacker, while Gibbs-White will know exactly what the Nottingham Forest man will demand of him.

Forest will need plenty of things to fall into place before a potential pursuit for Gibbs-White, but if that happens, a move could be perfect for all involved.