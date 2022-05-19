Alan Nixon says it’s ‘unlikely’ that Blackburn Rovers would re-sign Joe Rothwell this summer.

Rothwell, 27, is leaving Blackburn Rovers after a four-year stay at the club. His contract is out next month and Rovers have already announced that the former Manchester United youngster is set to depart.

It comes amid Championship interest in the midfielder, with Bournemouth having been long-term admirers of his. West Brom and Sheffield United have also been linked alongside Rothwell, though reports say that the Cherries are the favourites to sign him this summer.

But when asked whether there’s a chance that Blackburn could re-sign Rothwell this summer, The Sun reporter Nixon had this to say:

Rothwell arguably enjoyed his best season in a Rovers shirt last time round – he featured 41 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting 10.

His form was much better in the first half of the campaign however, much like his side’s overall form in the 2021/22 season.

With Tony Mowbray leaving though, it marks the end of an era at Ewood park, and so expect Rothwell to be joined by a number of others in leaving the club this summer.

What next for Rothwell?

Rothwell seems to have plenty of options going into the summer. Bournemouth are understandably the favourites to land him this summer given their promotion, but the likes of West Brom and Sheffield United can’t be ruled out.

If the Cherries can’t guarantee Rothwell first-team minutes then he might prefer a move to a top end Championship side like Sheffield United.

Either way, the summer ahead looks to be an exciting one for Rothwell, who proved himself to be a really keen Championship player last season.