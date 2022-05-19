Bournemouth youngster Brennan Camp has confirmed he will be leaving the Cherries this summer after 14 years with the club.

Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League will see Scott Parker freshen up his ranks this summer.

The Cherries will be hoping to build a squad ready to fight for survival in the top-flight, and in turn, some players could be heading for the exit door at the Vitality Stadium.

Now, one player who has confirmed they will be leaving the club is young defender Camp.

The 21-year-old, who has two senior appearances to his name, has announced on Twitter that he will be departing Bournemouth this summer. Camp stated that he feels it is “the right time” to move onto pastures new, moving to thank everyone who helped and supported him over the course of his 14 years at the club.

A fresh start

With Camp looking to kick on away from Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see where he lands after his departure.

The youngster has enjoyed success out on loan with the likes of Eastleigh and Weymouth as well as impressing in the Cherries’ academy, so he could prove to be a smart acquisition for any club on the lookout for a promising defender this summer.

Parker has shown a willingness to use young talents and it remains to be seen if any fresh youngsters are able to prove they’re deserving of a shot at regular first-team football in the Premier League.