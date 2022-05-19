Swansea City manager Russell Martin says there isn’t a ‘gap’ in his side for Joe Allen to come in.

Allen, 32, sees his Stoke City contract expire next month. The former Liverpool man has been with Stoke since 2016 but after six years he looks set to become a free agent, and Swansea City have been linked with an emotional return for the midfielder.

The Welsh international made his name with Swansea City. He eventually left the club to reunite with Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, though Martin has played down the chances of another reunion for Allen this summer.

After reports revealed that Allen and Swansea City had held talks over a potential summer move, the Swans boss has now given this update on the situation:

“I don’t think there’s a gap in the squad for Joe Allen. There may be a gap in the squad [in the future] and he is one person who we would definitely be interested in to fill it.

“But at the moment I think it would be a difficult one. It’s whether we can interest Joe enough to wait.

“There are going to be lots of interest and I will just be one of a number of managers who will be interested. So much in football is timing and opportunity.” Clear-out needed?

Swansea City aren’t the wealthiest club in the Championship, and they certainly aren’t the highest-spending club either.

A move for Allen given his likely high wages at Stoke City always looked a difficult one for the Swans to pursue, or indeed any other Championship side.

Expect there to be an element of pay-cut involved in Allen’s next move, and given his links to the Swans, it seems likely that he’d take that pay-cut to join the club.

But Swansea seemingly need to move on some names before they can consider bringing Allen in this summer – like Martin says, there’ll be a number of clubs looking at Allen this summer and if Swansea can’t offer him a contract soon, then he might consider his other options.

It’d be a nice move for all involved if it goes through, but right now it looks like Swansea City have other issues to attend to.