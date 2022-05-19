Swansea City boss says he’s ‘definitely’ interested in Joe Allen, but Swans can’t facilitate the move right now
Swansea City manager Russell Martin says there isn’t a ‘gap’ in his side for Joe Allen to come in.
Allen, 32, sees his Stoke City contract expire next month. The former Liverpool man has been with Stoke since 2016 but after six years he looks set to become a free agent, and Swansea City have been linked with an emotional return for the midfielder.
The Welsh international made his name with Swansea City. He eventually left the club to reunite with Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, though Martin has played down the chances of another reunion for Allen this summer.
After reports revealed that Allen and Swansea City had held talks over a potential summer move, the Swans boss has now given this update on the situation:
“I don’t think there’s a gap in the squad for Joe Allen. There may be a gap in the squad [in the future] and he is one person who we would definitely be interested in to fill it.
“But at the moment I think it would be a difficult one. It’s whether we can interest Joe enough to wait.