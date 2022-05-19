Swansea City are set to add Northampton Town assistant manager Colin Calderwood to their backroom team, it has been reported.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be looking to take his side to the next level this season after laying the foundations for his project in South Wales.

It will mean summer recruitment will have to be on point, and it seems Martin is looking to add to his coaching team as well as his playing squad.

As per a report from BBC Sport, Northampton Town assistant manager Calderwood is set to head to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The two are familiar with one another from their time together at Norwich City, where Calderwood was assistant manager to Chris Hughton while Martin was on the books as a player at Carrow Road.

Now, after just over eight years apart, it seems the two are set to reunite at Swansea City.

What can Calderwood bring?

The 57-year-old brings a vast amount of coaching experience having held managerial roles with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Northampton Town and Cambridge United.

Much of his career has been spent as an assistant manager though, spending time at Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Blackpool.

With the help of Calderwood’s coaching alongside Jon Brady, the Cobblers held the best defensive record in League Two in the 2021/22 campaign, conceding only 38 times in 46 games. Given Swansea City’s leaky defence, it will be hoped he can bring some security to Martin’s backline.