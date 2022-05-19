Portsmouth are keeping tabs on Hartlepool United ace Luke Molyneux, according to a report by The News.

Portsmouth are monitoring the League Two star’s situation.

Molyneux, 24, is currently facing an uncertain future at the Suits Direct Stadium and is out of contract at the end of next month.

The News claim Pompey boss Danny Cowley has watched him in person over recent times.

Derby County, Barnsley and Scottish Premiership club Hearts have also been linked with him, as reported by Football Insider last week.

Hartlepool United face battle

Hartlepool United face a real battle to keep hold of their key winger this summer amid strong interest from elsewhere.

The Pools swooped to sign the Bishop Auckland-born man back in 2019 and he played a key role in their promotion to the Football League last year under former boss Dave Challinor.

Molyneux has made 109 appearances for the League Two outfit in all competitions since his move there, chipping in with 17 goals and three assists.

Prior to his switch, he rose up through the academy at Sunderland and was a regular for them at various youth levels before going on to play 13 times for their first-team.

He then had a loan spell away at Gateshead before making a permanent switch to Hartlepool United.

Molyenux has spent his whole career to date playing in the North East and has a big decision to make on his future with the clock ticking regarding his contract situation.