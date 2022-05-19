Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner will be looked at by Erik ten Hag this summer, but Manchester United could still loan him out, it has been said.

Manchester United youngster Garner has been a big hit during his second spell at the City Ground with Nottingham Forest.

His first stint showed what he could bring to the Reds and after a slightly slower start to this season, the 21-year-old has become an influential player in the middle of the park, showing exactly why he’s so highly rated back at Old Trafford.

Amid his strong performances, it has already been said that new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be taking a look at Garner in pre-season.

However, the Manchester Evening News has said there ‘is still a chance’ the Birkenhead-born star could head out on loan.

Moreover, it is said that if Nottingham Forest earn promotion, the City Ground would be ‘the perfect destination’ for the midfielder to pick up top-flight game time.

One game remains…

After overcoming Sheffield United in dramatic fashion, only Huddersfield Town stand between Nottingham Forest and a long-awaited Premier League return.

The game could end up having massive implications for Steve Cooper and co.

Key players will be more likely to stay if they can offer Premier League football, and loan favourite Garner could even end up coming back again as per the Manchester Evening News.

Keeping the core group that embarked on such a meteoric rise back up the Championship will be huge for Cooper and Nottingham Forest if they do end up winning promotion. However, the last thing they will be doing is getting ahead of themselves, with a huge task awaiting against Carlos Corberan’s tricky Terriers.