Rochdale have signed Richard O’Donnell following his departure from Bradford City, as announced by their official club website.

Rochdale have swooped to land the experienced goalkeeper on a free transfer ahead of next season.

O’Donnell, 33, was released by Bradford City at the end of this past campaign and has swiftly found a new home.

He has penned a two-year contract at Spotland.

New chapter after Bradford City exit

Bradford City swooped to sign the stopper back in 2018 and he went on to play 137 times for the Yorkshire club, keeping 31 clean sheets along the way.

However, he fell down the pecking order with the Bantams last season and lost his place between the sticks to Portsmouth loan man Alex Bass.

The Sheffield-born man was linked with a departure in the last transfer window, with Hartlepool United said to be keen, but had to wait until now to finally leave Valley Parade.

O’Donnell started out at local side Sheffield Wednesday and went on to play 20 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Macclesfield Town to gain experience.

The Owls let him go in 2012 on a permanent basis and he has since had stints at Chesterfield, Walsall, Wigan Athletic, Bristol City, Rotherham and Northampton Town.

Bradford City then came calling and he was a decent servant to them but is now embarking on a new chapter in his career in the North West with Rochdale.