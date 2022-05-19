West Brom have identified Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane as a potential summer signing, according to Football insider.

Hourihane, 31, has just completed a season-long loan spell with Sheffield United. The Irishman featured 30 times in the Championship for the Blades, scoring one and assisting four to help the club on their way to a 5th place finish.

But Hourihane is out of contract at Villa next month. He’s previously said that he doesn’t think he has a future at the club and now, Football Insider have linked the midfielder with a summer move to West Brom.

Reports at the end of last month suggested that Hourihane was someone that Baggies boss Steve Bruce was looking at.

But now it seems like the club have a concrete interest in signing Hourihane this summer, with Football Insider writing that the Baggies have ‘set their sights’ on the midfielder.

Bruce eyeing creativity…

It’s no secret that Bruce is hoping to add some creativity to his ranks this summer. West Brom failed to replace Matheus Pereira last summer and they paid the price in the Championship, struggling for goals all season.

Hourihane is certainly a player who can offer creativity – he’s a really technically-gifted player and something of a dead ball specialist, though his form with Sheffield United and in the 2020/21 season at Swansea City was somewhat inconsistent.

Fans often jumped on his performances. Hourihane can bypass games in the middle of the park, sometimes offering a lot and other times offering very little.

But if Bruce can find a way to best utilise the Irishman then it should be a really shrewd signing on a free transfer.

West Brom really need to get their summer business completed early, with plenty of work to do at The Hawthorns.