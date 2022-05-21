Bristol City will be determined to improve on a disappointing 2021/22 campaign next season.

The season saw some fresh faces emerge from the youth academy, with some breaking into Nigel Pearson’s first-team while others picked up experience out on loan.

One player who spent the season away from Ashton Gate is 21-year-old winger Owura Edwards, and arguably, he deserves a first-team chance next campaign.

Born on April 10th 2001, Edwards looks to be an exciting young talent within Bristol City’s ranks.

A dynamic player who can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, Edwards started his career at Newport County prior to being signed by Bristol City in the summer of 2019 – a transfer window that saw the likes of Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva and Dan Bentley also join the club.

Following impressive loan spells at Bath City and Grimsby Town, Edwards made his first-team debut for Bristol City in January 2021 when he was substituted on for Zak Vyner in the 80th minute against Millwall.

At the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, Edwards was sent out on loan to League Two side Exeter City. The young winger made 17 appearances for the Grecians, including eight starts, before being recalled by Bristol City in January of this year.

Three days later, he joined Colchester United on loan for the rest of their League Two campaign. During his time at the JobServe Community Stadium, Edwards made 13 appearances, amassing three goals and one assist whilst with the U’s.

After returning to Ashton Gate, the 21-year-old scored an exquisite goal for Bristol City U23s in the PDL2 Semi-final against Sheffield United, a goal that turned out to be the winner and secure Bristol City’s U23’s a spot in the final.

The youngster also found the back of the net in the final against Coventry City’s U23 side as he volleyed home young right back Zac Bell’s low ball into the penalty area to get a goal back for Bristol City.

We've got one back! 👏 Owura Edwards with a superb first-time finish. ✨ pic.twitter.com/H42NaGSaZt — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) May 17, 2022

Current Bristol City manager Pearson has been keen to give young players such as Alex Scott, Ayman Benarous, Tommy Conway and Duncan Idehen opportunities in the first-team.

Given his willingness to dip into the youth ranks over the course of this season, Pearson should at the least take a close look at Edwards before deciding on his summer fate, and he could be a player of value if kept at Ashton Gate rather than being loaned out again.

Edwards, along with some Bristol City fans, will be hoping that he will get his chance to impress at Ashton Gate Stadium next season.