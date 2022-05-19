Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says that his side’s chances of re-signing Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan are ‘slim’.

Iversen, 24, thoroughly impressed on loan at Preston North End during the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Dane featured in all 46 of the Lilywhites’ league fixtures, keeping 13 clean sheets and claiming a clutch of end of season awards before returning to parent club Leicester.

Since, Preston have been linked with a return for Iversen, with Middlesbrough said to be looking into a potential loan move too.

But speaking (via The Northern Echo) about the possibility of re-signing Iversen this summer, Preston owner Ridsdale said:

“I think if we’re honest with each other, the odds of Daniel Iversen coming back I would have thought are slim.”

A boost for Boro?

Ridsdale’s comments could mean one of two things – either he’s expecting to see Iversen go to a club higher up the Championship table, like Middlesbrough, or he’s expecting Leicester City to either find him a Premier League home, or to keep him at the club going into the 2022/23 season.

His comments could also be a smokescreen, put up to try and fool the likes of Middlesbrough into thinking they have time to put an offer towards Leicester and Iversen.

Either way, it looks like the Danish stopper has a summer move in the pipelines, and a bright future ahead of him – he proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the division last season, with his commanding and confident performances for Preston.

Replacing his presence in goal will be a difficult task for Ryan Lowe this summer.