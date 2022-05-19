Lincoln City have released Charlton Athletic-linked John Marquis, as announced on their retained list.

Lincoln City have cut ties with the experienced striker.

Marquis, 30, will now become a free agent and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

The News have claimed that Charlton Athletic are considering a swoop to sign him.

Door open for Charlton Athletic to swoop in

Charlton Athletic need to bolster their squad this summer after a disappointing past season in League One.

Marquis is someone who has proven himself at that level in the past and would inject more firepower into the Addicks’ attack.

He linked up with Lincoln City during the last January transfer window and went on to score five goals in 20 games for the Imps.

Prior to his move to the LNER Stadium, the Londoner spent three years on the books at Portsmouth and fired 36 goals in 121 games for the Hampshire outfit.

Marquis started out at Millwall and played 65 times for their first-team in his early career, as well as having plenty of loan spells away at Swindon Town, Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Leyton Orient to get some experience under his belt.

He then left Fratton Park on a permanent basis for a three-year stint at Doncaster Rovers and was prolific for the Yorkshire club, scoring 67 times in 153 matches in all competitions.

The forward is now available and the door is open for Charlton Athletic if they have retained their reported interest.