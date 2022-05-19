Swansea City manager Russell Martin says that Joel Piroe is ‘not interested’ in agreeing fresh terms at the moment, amid ongoing links to Leicester City.

Piroe, 22, looks to have a contested summer ahead of him after his blistering start to life in English football.

The Dutchman netted an impressive 22 Championship goals in what was his debut season in the English game. His form saw him linked with a move to Leicester City ahead of the January transfer window, and again ahead of the summer.

He recently spoke out about his future too, failing to rule out a potential departure from the swansea.com Stadium this summer, and now Martin has provided this insight into Piroe’s future at the club.

The Swans boss has told BBC Sport Wales that they’ve tried to put new terms towards the striker, but Piroe isn’t interested in discussing a potential new contract at this time.

“It’s something that Joel’s representatives are not interested in at this moment in time,” Martin said.

“I know [chief executive] Julian [Winter] has mooted that to them but at this minute they don’t think that is an option.

“Julian has been speaking to his agent a lot to see if there is any change [in the situation], but absolutely nothing, no.”