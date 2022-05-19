Portsmouth have been joined by Stockport County in the race for Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, according to a report by The News.

Portsmouth are still keen on luring the attacker to Fratton Park.

Wootton, 25, is out of contract this summer and will become available on a free transfer as things stand.

The News claim he is interested in a switch to Danny Cowley’s side.

Portsmouth face competition

Stockport County are gearing up for their return to the Football League and could see Wootton as someone to bolster their attacking options.

The 6ft 2inc forward has been a key player for Notts County in the National League over the past couple of seasons and has fired 52 goals in 124 appearances for the Magpies since his move to Meadow Lane.

He was linked with Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City in the last January transfer window.

Wootton started his career at Scunthorpe United and went on to score 11 goals in 78 matches for the Iron as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away from Glanford Park at Lincoln City, North Ferriby United, Cheltenham Town, Stevenage and FC Halifax Town to get experience before leaving on a permanent basis.

The Kidderminster-born man has made Notts County his home over recent years and will be focused right now on helping them gain promotion through the play-offs.

However, his long-term future remains uncertain with both Portsmouth and Stockport County keen to bring him in.