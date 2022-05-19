Cardiff City are closing in on the signing of SC Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins, according to a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City are edging closer towards their fourth signing of the summer already.

Collins, 27, is available on a free transfer with his contract up following the end of the past season.

Wales Online claim he is having a medical with the Bluebirds today.

Cardiff City aren’t messing around

Cardiff City are very busy on the transfer front as they prepare for their first full season under Steve Morison.

Collins has been a key player for Paderborn since joining them back in 2017 but is now poised for a new chapter in his career in England.

The left-back has made 137 appearances for the German outfit over the past few campaigns, chipping in with two goals and nine assists.

He also has experience of playing in the Bundesliga but spent last season in the second division.

The Nigeria international started his career at Rijeka in Croatia but never made a senior appearance for them, instead spending time away on loan at Pomorac, Krka, Istra and Sibenik to get game time.

Collins will add more competition and depth to Cardiff City’s squad and could prove to be a shrewd addition on a free transfer, especially due to the fact he has experience of playing at the top level in Germany.

The Welsh side have also snapped up Ben Alnwick, Ebou Adams and Ollie Tanner recently.