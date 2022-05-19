Out of contract Accrington Stanley man Matt Butcher is wanted by Bradford City, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town, according to a report by The News.

The midfielder is attracting plenty of Football League interest ahead of next season.

Butcher, 24, has been linked with Portsmouth over recent times.

The News also claim Scottish Premiership pair Motherwell and St Mirren are interested as well now.

Bradford City, Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town keen

Bradford City are preparing for their first full season under Mark Hughes and have already signed goalkeeper Harry Lewis from Southampton.

It is expected to be a busy few months ahead at Valley Parade and the Yorkshire outfit are also said to be after released Forest Green Rovers attacker Jake Young.

Both Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town will be playing in League One next term and could see Butcher as someone to bolster their midfield ranks.

He has been a key player for Accrington Stanley over the past couple of years and has made 84 appearances for the North West club in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and eight assists.

The Portsmouth-born man is a product of the AFC Bournemouth academy and was given the green light to leave the Cherries permanently back in 2020 after loan spells away with the likes of Poole Town, Woking, Yeovil Town and St Johnstone.

Butcher has enjoyed plenty of game time over the past two campaigns and has a big decision to make on his next move as a free agent.