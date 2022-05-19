West Brom youngster Saul Shotton has left for Hanley Town, as announced by the non-league side.

West Brom’s defender has cut ties with the Championship side this summer.

Shotton, 21, has made the drop down into the Midlands Premier Division.

Hanley Town claim they have beaten Football League clubs to land his signature.

West Brom spell

West Brom swooped to sign the centre-back back in September 2019 and he has since been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his first-team debut by the Baggies in January 2020 in an FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic and went on to play once more for the Midlands outfit.

Shotton, whose brother Ryan played for the likes of Stoke City and Birmingham City, was loaned out to National League side Woking a couple of seasons ago to get some senior experience under his belt.

He then linked up with AFC Telford United in the last campaign and went on to play nine times in all competitions for the Bucks.

Prior to his move to the Hawthorns, he started his career at local side Stoke City and rose up through the academy with the Potters before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis in 2017 to link up with Bury.

Shotton spent two years on the books at Gigg Lane and went on to make six appearances for the Shakers.

He is now embarking on a new chapter in his career at Hanley Town and will be hoping to get plenty of game time.