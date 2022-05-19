According to Football Scotland, Cardiff City face interest from Leeds United and Celtic in their young winger Japhet Matondo.

Cardiff City struggled last season with inconsistency costing them greatly, and the Welsh side sliding to 18th in the Championship table.

Now, according to Football Scotland’s Mark Hendry, the Bluebirds are facing another struggle as they look to hold on to 16-year-old Matondo.

Matondo attracts admiring glances

Cardiff City’s Matondo – brother to Welsh international Rabbi Matondo – doesn’t turn 17 until late September.

His lack of years has not put off Scottish giants Celtic or Leeds United. Both sides are said to have feelers out for him.

Football Scotland’s Hendry says that Celtic “have registered an interest” whilst maintaining that Leeds United “are keeping tabs on the player.”

Matondo, who can operate down both flanks, has already featured for Cardiff’s Under-23s.

The youngster is also a Wales youth international and has featured for the Under-16s and also the Under 17s.

Thoughts?

Cardiff City have hardly shown signs that they are going to be a promotion challenger over the last couple of seasons.

Promotion-challenging sides often have the kudos that convinces rated talent such as Matondo to stay put.

With that not being the case with Cardiff City, the Bluebirds will likely be shaping up to lose him.

Celtic would be able to pick him up cheaper than Leeds United. This is because they are not bound by the need to pay training compensation.

However, Leeds United have been known for the faith they place in youth players. They are also known for progressing them to the first-team set-up.

In either case, this summer could be a difficult one for Cardiff to navigate if they wish to keep a hold of Japhet Matondo.