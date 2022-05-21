After a disappointing end to the season, Newport County boss James Rowberry will be looking ahead to the summer window to add some much needed strength to the squad.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the Exiles and the ranks need reinforcements over the coming months.

Here are three players who should leave the club to pave the way for new additions.

Matty Dolan

Starting off with the most controversial name on the list. The current club captain has been a stalwart for Newport County over the past few years as both an option in the midfield and the backline.

But whilst his years of service cannot be ignored, there is no denying that this past term has witnessed a slow decline in the 29-year-old’s performance levels.

The campaign just gone has been a difficult one for the Hartlepool native, with injuries limiting him to just 25 starts out of a possible 46, compared to 2019/20 who he was ever-present in a squad which reached the play-off final.

With fellow utility men Scott Bennett and Robbie Willmott both finishing the season in better form, it’s hard to see where Dolan will fit into the squad next season.

Joe Day

The goalkeeper recently returned to the club following his less than successful spell at nearby rivals Bristol Rovers but it appears as though his bad luck has followed him across the border.

Day completed the season as County’s first choice in front of his counterpart Nick Townsend. Starting in 27 out of 46 games for the Exiles compared to a mere 19 out of 46 for his teammate.

However, despite playing more games than Townsend, Day has only kept two more clean sheets in goal.

Modern times call for modern goalkeepers, and with the possession based system Rowberry seems to favour its clear to see that County will need a stopper as comfortable with his feet as he is with his hands.

Priestley Farquharson

After signing from Cymru Premier champions Connah’s Quay Nomads back in January last year, the young defender was touted as a potential star.

However, similar to his captain Dolan, he has suffered significant set-backs with a serious knee injury picked up in a development team fixture back in September.

Due to the injury, the 25-year-old was limited to only 10 appearances for the Exiles this term.

Newport County already have two centre back spots filled for next season with James Clarke and Mickey Demitriou both signed on for another year so it’s hard to see where an injury-prone Farquharson will get any sort of game time in the near future.