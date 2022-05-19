According to Gloucestershire Live, Barnsley have approached Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff.

Poya Asbaghi departed the Tykes in April 2022 after overseeing relegation to League One, with Martin Devaney currently in temporary charge.

Duff, 44, is contracted to the Robins until the end of next season and has already had reported interest from Burnley this summer after his continuously impressive spell as Cheltenham manager.

The interest from Barnsley is the only one to materialise as they try to lure the 44-year-old away from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, with a fee needed to persuade them to part ways with the highly-rated boss.

Cheltenham have gone from strength to strength under the former Northern Irish international winning League Two in the 2020/21 campaign in which he won the division’s Manager of the Season award.

Is Duff a step in the right direction for Barnsley?

The Tykes will look to bounce back into the Championship at the first attempt, with last season proving to be a disastrous follow up to the 2020/21 campaign where they reached the playoffs under Valerien Ismaël.

Duff has proved why he has been much-sought-after this summer through his work at the Robins, and he has found a way of playing which seems effective in League One, inspiring them to a 15th placed finish.

With a 40% win record, Duff would definitely be a positive appointment to take Barnsley’s young squad forward in the long term.

However, the appointment of the Robins boss will be slightly out of character for the Oakwell based side as they have not had an English manager since Paul Heckingbottom in 2018.

Appointing a manager who is clearly on the way up may be the boost that the Tykes need if Duff is to drag them on the same upward trajectory as his managerial career seems to be following.