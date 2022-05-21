Back in April, Mikey O’Neill became the first Preston North End academy product to make an appearance in the Championship since Ethan Walker and Adam O’Reilly over 1,236 days ago.

Preston North End fans have been waiting in anticipation for another youngster to break into the first-team in order to show that there is a pathway to the senior stage for academy players, especially after top youngster Tyrhys Dolan left for Blackburn Rovers without ever playing for the Lilywhites’ first-team.

For him to then break straight into Rovers’ first-team and play consistently was a bit of a punch in the stomach.

In steps O’Neill, who proved to be a breath of fresh air into the first-team in his small cameo appearance against QPR, with his two other outings coming against Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

Despite only getting 20 minutes of first-team action under his belt this season, it is clear he has the ability to make it at the Championship level.

With the announcement of James Beet taking up a new role in the background of Preston North End as player loans and pathway manager, it sets the picture that the club will be looking to get a few youngsters out on loan next season to get them playing senior football.

Especially with the lack of a U23s side, academy talents will either remain in the U18s, be in Ryan Lowe’s first-team, or go out on loan.

With a full rebuild in progress this summer under Lowe, it will be interesting to see how the first-team looks come the first game of the 2022/23 season. But regardless of any changes, Lowe’s team is one that O’Neill deserves a chance to be a part of.

A tricky player who can play as a number 10 or a shadow striker, O’Neill could be ideal for Emil Riis to link up with. It was done by Maguire at the start of the season and then Cameron Archer for the latter. But, with question marks surrounding Maguire’s long-term future and Archer heading back to Aston Villa, O’Neill could be a prime candidate for a first-team role.

Earlier this month, Preston North End tied O’Neill down to a two-year professional deal with the club option of a further year. This is a clear sign of the belief that the club and especially manager Lowe has in O’Neill.

In the little cameo appearances as mentioned before, O’Neill shows that bit of creativity that Preston North End has seemed to have been craving alongside Daniel Johnson. So, next season could be the time for him to make his breakthrough at Deepdale.