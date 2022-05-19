Cambridge United have made their first signing of the summer, securing the service of Reading goalkeeper James Holden for free.

The 20-year-old stopper joins the U’s on a two-year deal in a move that aims to strengthen the competition for the number one spot in Mark Bonner’s side.

Holden originally came through Bury’s youth system before joining the Royals in 2019 after the EFL expelled the Shakers from the Football League.

The U’s new keeper had spent time on loan with Bracknell Town and Maidenhead United, mixed in with some impressive performances for Reading’s youth teams before joining the U’s.

Bonner already has Dimitar Mitov and Will Mannion at the club fighting for a starting spot, with Mannion signing a new two-year deal just six days ago.

Could the acquisition of Holden signal Mitov could leave the U’s?

It is unusual for a side below the Premier League to have three keepers all over the age of 20 at the club, and bringing in Holden could suggest the Mitov may be close to leaving the Abbey Stadium.

There have been no concrete suggestions that the Bulgarian stopper might move on from Cambridge, but his performances have been a colossal part of United’s cup run, which saw them beat Newcastle United and survive in League One.

Mitov had 12 clean sheets to his name last season, and he was not far off challenging Plymouth Argyle Mike Cooper for a place in the League One Team of the Year.

Bonner may choose to loan out Holden or Mannion depending on how either player performs in pre-season, as they are only likely to act as a back-up to Mitov.