Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be keen to lead a productive summer as he bids to further embed his philosophy in South Wales.

Swansea City’s play style has been clear to see for all since Martin’s appointment, but it is vitally important that the players meet Martin’s standards and requirements off the pitch as well as on it.

With that in mind, the summer will bring around another important transfer window where players will be coming in and decisions will have to be made on some in the current squad.

Here, we look at the eight Swansea City players who enter the final year of their contracts next month…

Of the eight, arguably the most important of them is forward Jamie Paterson. Since joining last summer, he has managed nine goals and nine assists for the Swans, and Martin has already stressed a desire to tie him down to a longer deal with his contract up next summer.

First-team defenders Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere are also out of contract in 2023. Both featured regularly over the 2021/22 campaign, with their versatility proving valuable over a grueling campaign.

However, one defender out of contract in 2023 that looks set to depart is the experienced Ryan Bennett. The 32-year-old has been told he can leave this summer and it seems a move would be beneficial for all.

The other four players out of contract next year are all academy graduates: Jordon Garrick, Ollie Cooper, Dan Williams and Tivonge Rushesha.

Both Williams and Cooper’s deals include 12-month extension options, so their futures aren’t a huge pressing matter as it stands.

However, Garrick is now 23 and will surely want assurances over his game time after a decent loan spell with Plymouth Argyle. As for 19-year-old Rushesha, he has recently suffered a second ACL injury and will be out for an extended spell, with Martin voicing his support for the promising defender.