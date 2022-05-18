Birmingham City informally agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Fulham’s Alfie Mawson back in January, The72 has been told.

But Birmingham City couldn’t get a deal across the line as they couldn’t permanently offload Harlee Dean, which would’ve freed up space in the wage budget for Blues to bring in Mawson.

The72 has also learned that Birmingham City will look to offload Dean again this summer – he’s one of the highest earners at the club, and has a clause in his contract which would see his wage increase even further should he start several more league games for the club.

The number of league games that Dean would have to start to trigger this wage increase is believed to be 10.

We’ve also been told that Middlesbrough held talks with Dean in the January transfer window.

As for Mawson, reports have backed Birmingham City to return for the Englishman this summer. He’s out of contract at Fulham next month and looks set to be released after a difficult spell with the Londoners.