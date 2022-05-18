Ipswich Town have extended attacking midfielder Sone Aluko’s contract by 12 months, it has been announced on the club’s website.

After a successful first season, Ipswich Town have exercised their option on the former Reading and Hull City ace’s initial one-year deal.

Aluko joined the Tractor Boys last summer and made 30 League One appearances, scoring three times and assisting once.

Kieran McKenna certainly sees Aluko as an asset and will look to utilise him as they aim for promotion in the next campaign. The 33-year-old has played on the right-hand side of McKenna’s front three and is deemed to be a reliable and experienced option in attack.

What’s next for Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town have just come off the back of a poor season, especially considering the money they spent and calibre of players they brought in.

Over 20 players arrived at Portman Road over the summer of 2021 and only a small proportion have enjoyed successful spells at the club so far.

The East Anglian outfit will possibly have to switch their recruitment approach to bringing in quality over quantity this summer and look to build on the players that look to have settled at the club in the last 12 months or so.

Aluko’s contract extension seems to be a good piece of business and his experience could be valuable in a promotion push.

Ipswich Town will really have to add proven attackers to their squad this summer that can be clinical in front of goal if they want to make a serious challenge for promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.